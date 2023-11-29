Josie’s relies on decades of loyalty from customers and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The hallmark of a successful restaurant boils down to effort and trust—loyalty from both the customers and the staff.

It’s a factor Bobby and Jennifer Murray have spent years building at Josie’s in Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood.

“We have parents that work here with their children,” Jennifer Murray said. “It’s just a good place to work. We want them to want to come to work and have fun, and that’s really what they do.”

To find Josie’s dining room empty is rare at any point in the day.

Though there are lunch and dinner hours, breakfast is the bread and butter for this spot, which was the reboot of the original concept that the Murray's had.

“Josie’s started as a grab-and-go. Kind of an upscale take-home food pre-prepared. That didn’t go well,” Bobby Murray said. “We had some friends saying how about a breakfast place. We were able to trade all the deli cases for some used booths. A good friend built this counter here, and we got it open as a breakfast place. It’s just been non-stop ever since.”

The Murray's have been married for about 30 years, most of whom are intertwined in the restaurant industry.

They previously owned the Merrick Inn before Josie’s came to be, and so many of their loyal staff have followed them along that journey.

It’s allowed them to build the foundation of customers they have now, whether they’re first-timers or weekly (sometimes daily) regulars.

"Some come twice a day, whether they’re coming for breakfast and lunch. Sometimes they’ll come for breakfast and be back for dinner,” Jennifer Murray said. “People love to be recognized, and they’re appreciated.”

Whether it’s an omelet or biscuits and gravy in the morning or any of the freshly made sandwiches they offer for lunch and dinner, the Murray's and their staff are happy to make their customers happy; that’s their daily mission.

“It’s very rewarding. “It’s going in every morning and saying hello to everybody that works here, and they’re just like family, and I enjoy looking forward to coming down and seeing everybody,” Jennifer Murray said.

You can find Josie’s at 821 Chevy Chase Place in Lexington.

They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but also have dinner hours Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you want to learn more about Josie’s, click here.