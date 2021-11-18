Watch
Kid's Dentistree of Georgetown celebrates one year anniversary

Pediatric dentist treating all children and specializing in children with special needs
Kid's Dentistree Georgetown
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 12:07:07-05

LEX 18 — Eric Jacobson, Pediatric Dentist at Kid’s Dentistree of Georgetown is proud to be their one-year anniversary of being open. They have been serving the Georgetown and surrounding communities for one year getting to know the families and the patients.

Kid’s Dentistree of Georgetown is a pediatric dental office for all children 0-18 years old and also specializes in treating children with special needs. Their services include cleanings, x-rays, comprehensive care, school exams, emergency treatment and sedation if needed to make patients more comfortable.

Kid's Dentistry of Georgetown specializes in treating children with special needs

At Kid’s Dentistree, you walk into a bright colorful waiting room with video games, a warm welcoming staff and tv’s on the ceiling in the operatories rooms.

Kid's Dentistry of Georgetown - Video games in the waiting room

Kid’s Family Dentistree is attached to the Mortenson Family Dental office in Georgetown, Kentucky. Give them a call at 502-735-0219 or visit them online at kidsdentistree.com

