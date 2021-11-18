Kid's Dentistree of Georgetown celebrates one year anniversary

LEX 18 — Eric Jacobson, Pediatric Dentist at Kid’s Dentistree of Georgetown is proud to be their one-year anniversary of being open. They have been serving the Georgetown and surrounding communities for one year getting to know the families and the patients.

Kid’s Dentistree of Georgetown is a pediatric dental office for all children 0-18 years old and also specializes in treating children with special needs. Their services include cleanings, x-rays, comprehensive care, school exams, emergency treatment and sedation if needed to make patients more comfortable.

At Kid’s Dentistree, you walk into a bright colorful waiting room with video games, a warm welcoming staff and tv’s on the ceiling in the operatories rooms.

Kid’s Family Dentistree is attached to the Mortenson Family Dental office in Georgetown, Kentucky. Give them a call at 502-735-0219 or visit them online at kidsdentistree.com