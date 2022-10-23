KY120 United hosts inaugural event with 40,000 free books

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Books are the foundation of learning and the stepping stones through the journey of education. Thanks to the American Federation of Teachers, Fayette County kids took a big step on that path Saturday morning.

"I think it's amazing. I think it's really neat that it's promoting literacy and it's providing books to kids who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to go pick up some free books,” said Katie Webster.

Webster was one in a line of hundreds, waiting to pick up some new reading material for her kids at Saturday’s book giveaway.

"Our organization is committed to giving away one million books. We really wanted to introduce ourselves to our community and let you know that we are here for your kids,” said Christie Volpenhein, member of the Kentucky chapter for AFT, KY120 United.

Stacked in booths lining the parking lot of the Fayette County Schools Warehouse, the chapter gave away upwards of 40,000 books at the event, also offering food and games.

"I think books open the door to the world. They let you experience things if you're not able to go there,” explained Volpenhein. “Just to be with our families, to learn what they're doing and what they need, what they'd like to see in the future. I think that is so important."

Echoing Volpenhein, Webster said, “Everything you do as an adult comes back from your love of reading. Whenever I was a kid, my mom was a reading teacher. She made me read every night and I have my kids read every night. I feel like it will help them be more successful as adults and it will open up the pathway to a better education."