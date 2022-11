(LEX 18) — LEX 18 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help make Christmas brighter for children in need, and we need your help.

Visit the Angel Tree at Fayette Mall and sponsor a child. The last day to pick up an angel is Sunday, November 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can also purchase items online at walmartangeltree.org.