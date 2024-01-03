Lexington man nominated for coffee chain's 'hero' award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coffee chain 7 Brew is recognizing people across the country who are doing good and making a difference in their communities.

At the end of the month, one person will be named the 7 Brew Hero of the Year.

A Lexington man made the list of finalists and is hoping to win big for the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

"A group from Kentucky Children's hospital called me and asked if I could come to the office, and so when I walked in, they said, 'Congratulations!'" said Ralph Coldiron, 7 Brew Hero nominee.

Coldiron learned he'd been nominated by the hospital for the special recognition. Now, there's a competition among the 12 "7 Brew Heroes" from across the country to win 10,000 dollars.

"Automatically I said, 'If I win $10,000, I'm giving it to the Kentucky Children's Hospital,'" said Coldiron.

Coldiron, a longtime business and commercial developer in Lexington, has been on the Kentucky Children's Hospital Development Council for about 30 years. He and other volunteers helped raise millions of dollars to first open a children's hospital at UK.

The specialized care a children's hospital can provide is especially important to him, and personal, going back 30 years ago to when his own daughter was born prematurely.

Volunteering and fundraising for Kentucky Children's Hospital became part of his life, and it always will be.

To vote for Ralph Coldiron to win the challenge, click here. Voting is open through January 12.