Lexington police chief talks about preventing youth violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We all know it has been a violent start to the year in Lexington.

Local government, law enforcement, and churches are all looking for ways to turn things around. In just two and a half months, there have been seven homicides in the city. Recently, a minor was accused of shooting a police officer.

Chief Lawrence Weathers with the Lexington Police Department says it's time to connect with our youth differently. He spoke at Friday's "Be the Change" event about how to move today's kids in the right direction.

"We've got to start interacting more with our youth because the things that were good enough for us or motivated us, aren't the same things that motivate them," Weathers said. "We've got to interact with them and talk to them and figure out what it is today that motivates them so we can put them on that path and that right direction so they can achieve even higher than what some of us may have achieved."

The "Be the Change" event will continue Saturday with a Community Fun Day. It will be at the Higher Praise of Churches and Ministries Fellowship on South Broadway in Lexington from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.