Lexington Police Department announces second annual 'Pack-A-Cruiser' food drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced its second annual Pack-A-Cruiser food drive.

The partnership with Speedway will take place Saturday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items may be dropped off at three Lexington Speedway locations:

803 South Broadway

2900 Richmond Road

2490 Nicholasville Road

All donations will benefit God's Pantry Food Bank.

Some of God’s Pantry Food Bank’s most-needed food items are non-perishable breakfast foods, canned meat, canned fruits, canned vegetables, pasta and rice, shelf-stable milk, and soups.