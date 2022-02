LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is hosting their 2nd annual "Pack-A-Cruiser" food drive.

Officers will collect donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at three different Speedway locations:

803 S Broadway

2900 Richmond Road

2490 Nicholasville Road

Some of the most needed items include breakfast foods, canned fruit and vegetables, and shelf-stable milk and soups.

All donations go to God's Pantry Food Bank.