Lexington Theater Company, Big Brothers Big Sisters partner for 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As the curtains rise on the Lexington Theater Company's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," the organization is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass for a special community initiative.

This partnership is part of the Lexington Theater Company's 10th anniversary season, where they have selected a nonprofit to collaborate with for each of their main stage productions.

"For 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,' a story all about family, we thought there was no better pick than Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Lyndy Franklin Smith, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Lexington Theatre Company.

The two organizations have been "cooking up some really fun things" to bring everyone into the story and the show's creative process. This includes a special workshop where the "Bigs and the Littles" from Big Brothers Big Sisters learned some of the music and choreography from the musical.

They are also working on a project to create a dreamcoat specifically with Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will be on display at the Lexington Opera House during the show's run from July 31 through Aug. 3.

"We wanted to really bring everyone into the story, into the show, and into our process of how we create our professional musicals so quickly," Smith said.

For the Big Brothers Big Sisters participants, this partnership provides a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and get a broader picture of what goes into putting on a production of this scale.

"I think it's gonna be wonderful for her to get a broader picture of what's going on behind the scenes," said Alisha Chaffins, a big sister and Board Member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. "Does she really wanna be involved and then getting to see the play itself comes full circle and it brings everything together."

Tickets for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" are available at LexingtonTheatreCompany.org. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, visit BBBS-Bluegrass.org.

