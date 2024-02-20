Lexington's Military Mission shares plans to send service members Easter boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group in Lexington is working on Easter boxes for service members who are away from their friends and family. Military Missions works with various volunteer groups to make it all happen.

Mark Roland, board member and office volunteer at Military Missions, reads a letter from a group of thankful service members in 2019. "'I just wanted to thank you for all of the packages that were delivered to our unit recently,’” reads Roland.

Grateful words from a unit deployed in Afghanistan in 2019. It’s one example from hundreds of thankful letters sent to Military Missions in Lexington.

Roland continues reading, "'It feels very comforting getting these items from the packages.'"

Roland is also a 30-year Air Force veteran. He explains, "I know what this means to the folks that are deployed down range. So, it's a very important mission for me."

A box from this organization can be a reminder of home, but filling those boxes has become a struggle.

Roland says, "You know, a bag of candy or some snacks that don't come in a package of MREs or that aren't in the chow hall down the way. It makes a huge difference."

This organization makes boxes with the help of donations and volunteers. One group of ladies who are part of a Philanthropic Educational Organization packed up boxes for Easter.

PEO member Joyce McKinney says, "It's wonderful and it's kind of personal because right now, our minister has a son who is deployed.”

McKinney is a newer volunteer. Her father served in the military. She says, "Many of us in PEO have had people relatives or sons, daughters, parents who have been in the military, so they know how meaningful this is."

Roland says, "A little bit of a taste of home means the world to them. It lets them know that they are appreciated and that the people back home acknowledge their sacrifices."

For more information on Military Missions or to learn how to donate, you can visit online at www.MilitaryMissions.org.