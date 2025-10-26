LIST: 2025 Halloween trick-or-treat times in Central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Central Kentucky is gearing up for plenty of tricks and treats this Halloween season and LEX 18 compiled a list of area trick-or-treat times for community kids.
Take a look at area times below:
- Lexington: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
- Bourbon County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clark County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Danville: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jessamine County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morehead: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Perry County: Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Somerset: Oct 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Burnside: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ferguson: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Science Hill: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eubank: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scott County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.