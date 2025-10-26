Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: 2025 Halloween trick-or-treat times in Central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Central Kentucky is gearing up for plenty of tricks and treats this Halloween season and LEX 18 compiled a list of area trick-or-treat times for community kids.

Take a look at area times below:

  • Lexington: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
  • Bourbon County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Clark County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Danville: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jessamine County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Madison County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morehead: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Perry County: Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pulaski County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Somerset: Oct 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Burnside: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Ferguson: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Science Hill: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Eubank: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scott County: Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
