MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After Drago the law enforcement K-9 was shot and killed on duty, people in Magoffin County are raising money to get the Floyd County Sheriff's Office a new dog.

Graphic artists at Independent Signs in Salyersville hope to keep this "paw-fficer's" legacy going.

The only K-9 on the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Drago, the german shepherd, was shot and killed on duty last week.

He and three officers died when a gunman opened fire while they attempted to serve a protective order.

"We really want to help the Floyd County Sheriff's Office get their K-9 unit back up and running," said graphic designer Patrick Clark.

That means a hefty 5-figure price tag for the department.

Clark designed and printed custom decals and hats, with all of the proceeds going towards finding and training a new K-9.

With over 60 thousand people reached on Facebook in less than 24 hours, organizers said the community support has been unexpected.

"We've gotten orders from New York, Virginia, all kinds of other states," said graphic designer Angel Reffett.

If you want to support the fundraising efforts, you can visit the Salyersville Independent Facebook page to place your order.