Local non-profit prepares for quilt auction, biggest fundraiser of the year

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Galilean Home Ministries in Liberty is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year. So far, they've set up more than a hundred quilts from around the state and country that will go on auction this weekend.

This is the home’s 35th quilt fundraiser. This event can bring in as much as $70,000 that goes back into supporting the 33 full-time residents and caregivers here. The grandparents of Sandie Davidson, the home's bookkeeper, founded this mission. She explains there's something special about this community that she wants to see reflected in the world.

She says, "There were tons of kids from all walks of life, different nationalities, countries, different ages. We just grew up all as one big family."

Davidson says this is more than just an auction, but an opportunity to bring this community together. The home's leaders say this is a chance to showcase the work that they do for families and people with special needs.

Galilean’s Dawn Shultz says, "Normally whenever someone comes to us, it’s at a time in life whenever there's a lot of hurt, there's a lot of sometimes trauma, there's — different things that are involved. And so because of that, they're at a crossroads and they need to, they just simply need someone to walk along with them."

This two-day event will offer more than just quilts but more handcrafted items made by the residents — including woodwork and more.

Galilean’s Jennifer Coffey says, "A lot of our residents, they actually do quilt tops and those will be shown, and displayed, and auctioned off as well. So, you can take home a piece of the Galilean Home with you through the items that they have poured their heart into."

The home is inviting the community to learn more about them, and come enjoy this big event.

Davidson says, "Just to be a part of something that's so great and so family and Christian-oriented is not something you find every day and you can find that here."

The Galilean Home's organizers say that this event will also offer a bake sale, barbecue food truck, and more. Friday, October 13, the home will host a dinner at 4 p.m. followed by a program and craft auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, they will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by the quilt auction at 10 a.m.

To keep an eye on what's happening with the Galilean Home, you can visit them online at GalileanHomeMinistries.org and on social media.

