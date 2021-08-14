"Prepare for Action" Madison Co. emergency alert sent in error

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County Emergency Management sent an emergency alert to residents in error Saturday.

The following message was pushed around noon:

Tyler Ross

Minutes later the correct message concerning a Golden Alert was sent out:

LEX18 reached out to the Madison County Emergency Management Director, Dustin Heiser, to learn what happened.

"We were initiating a Golden Alert for Madison County," Heiser said. "In utilizing the system to initiate the alert, some criteria were not checked, therefore it initiated a default message."

A third message was sent out clarifying the first two alerts were, in fact, meant to notify people of a Golden Alert. It said anyone needing clarification can call (859) 624- 4787.

This is s developing story. Please check back for updates.