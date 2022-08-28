Make-A-Wish event raises funds and morale for children with critical illnesses

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX18) — More than 225 people attended a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Georgetown on Saturday. Walk for Wishes is a national fundraiser raising money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Evans Orchard and Cider Mill hosted the event, complete with Marvel characters, storm troopers, food trucks and music.

Each year, Make-A-Wish supporters across the country come together for a chance to celebrate wishes from the past year and make future life-changing wishes come true.

In its 40 years, the Make-A-Wish foundation has granted wishes for more than 520,000 children worldwide.