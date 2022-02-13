Meteorologist Seth Phillips' dog, Scout, predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVI

LEXINGTON — Many people have been placing bets on Super Bowl LVI, and they're probably making their decision based on things like statistics and records, but we've decided that stuff is for the birds.

Meteorologist Seth Phillips' toy Australian Shephard, Scout, made his prediction on who will take home the Lombardi trophy.

Watch the video above to see his pick!

Meanwhile, at the Newport Aquarium, the penguins there chose the Bengals.

Fiona, the hippo, went with her hometown team: the Bengals.

A baby elephant named Brazos at the Fort Worth Zoo chose the Rams and jaguars at the San Antonio Zoo picked both teams.