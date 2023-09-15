Miles for Malakai: Local man to compete in triathlon to raise awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Corey Doane is training for an Iron Man. It's hard work and can be draining, but the time and effort he's putting in is all worth it for a little boy he's gotten to know and love.

"I've been so inspired by Malakai's story. He's been everything for me. Doing this Iron Man for him," said Doane.

Doane is a lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department. He's been with the department for 17 years.

In December of 2020, four days before Christmas, then 5-year-old Malakai Roberts was at home with his mom when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him in the head. He lost his eyesight.

"As soon as it happened, and I heard he was five years old, and it really hit me hard, and my daughter was 5 years old at the time," said Doane.

With three young kids of his own, a demanding job, and unsure of what all it would entail... it maybe sounded a little daunting.

"At first I had to find a bike. I didn't have a bike. And I hadn't swam a lot as an adult," said Doane.

A full iron man is a swim, bike, and run: A 2.4-mile swim, then a 116-mile bike ride, then a marathon run — 26.2 miles.

"It's going to be a long day, but it's worth every minute of it to do this for Malakai," said Doane.

He hopes his participation in the Iron Man raises awareness for Malakai, and also inspires people to find ways to help others.

