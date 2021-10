LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington nonprofit Paws for the Cause is holding its 5th annual Barktoberfest Saturday.

It will be at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, food, drinks, adoptable dogs, and even a pet psychic.

All the proceeds will go to Paws for the Cause which helps animals of all kinds.