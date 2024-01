Cruton and Salad are our Pets of the Day! Cruton is a 10-month-old Chinchilla mix, and Salad is an 11-month-old Chinchilla mix. Both are available at the Lexington Humane Society's Main Adoption Center on Old Frankfort Pike. Adopt today!

