100-year-old World War II Army veteran reflects on service, life ahead of Veteran's Day

(LEX 18) — Walter Cox has been on the move since he was born on November 9th, 1922.

"I do this 15 or 20 minutes every day," he said while pedaling on a stationary bike.

The Kentucky native just turned 100 years old Wednesday and was generous enough to share his secrets to a long life with LEX 18.

"Drink a couple of ounces of Bourbon or Scotch every day," he said. "Until you turn about 95. Then you gotta quit."

His other tips ranged from eating your fruits and veggies to learning something new every day.

His strong work ethic began at the age of six when his Dad paid him $0.10 a week to cut kindling and gather coal for his family's fireplaces. He eventually became a lawyer and didn't stop working until last year when he retired at 99 years old.

In 1943, Cox joined the Army as an officer. The next year he was shipped off to France to fight on the front lines of World War II.

"A lot of the other companies got shot up more than mine because I taught my men to move," he said. "Move around so you couldn't hit them."

For his heroism in combat, he received a Presidential Citation.

"He's such an inspiration to me and everyone who knows him," his daughter, Rebecca Wood, said.

As we head into Veteran's Day Thursday, Wood said he hopes we all take time to lay a wreath on a veteran's grave or thank one for their service.

"I don't think anybody realizes how much they give up for our country and I think we need to be so proud of them and honor them," Wood said.

Because their sacrifices have cemented our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.