'2020 Blues' celebrates a new home at The Distillery District with a ribbon cutting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Distillery District is known for dining, spirits, and live entertainment. That makes this sculpture called "2020 Blues" fit right in.

This isn't the first time "2020 Blues" has been on display.

"It was originally located on Southland Drive for a temporary installation," 11th District Council member Jennifer Reynolds said.

Sculptor artist Kiptoo Tarus said he got many questions from the community.

"Where did it go? So a lot of people, when they saw it back in my studio or saw the posters, they were like, 'Oh," Tarus said.

Now, it has a permanent home where visitors can admire "2020 Blues" up close and see all the symbolism that Tarus included in his creation.

When you're passing by this sculpture, you'll notice it's missing the headstock on the guitar. Tarus said it's fitting for all the things missing in 2020.

"It came in appropriately for what was going on at that point. That was the mark that was missing at that point," Tarus said.

His creation helps him reflect on the people he lost during the pandemic.

"It had a lot of emotions coming with this, and it's in that time. We lost a lot of artists and a lot of musicians, too. A lot of people died during that time. To me, it was a homage to those people and my friends," said Tarus.

With a permanent home, Tarus hopes the sculpture will help others deal with the losses they experienced in 2020.