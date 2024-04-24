94-year-old military veteran leading podcast thanks to Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Typically, libraries are known for their quiet atmosphere.

Walking in and silently shuffling through the stacks to find a good book.

However, if you know where to look, the Northside branch of the Lexington Public Library has quite a bit of sound.

The library’s digital studio is in the back right corner. Over the last year, Kevin Osbourn and Paschal Baute have found their voices there.

“We really didn’t know what we were doing. They’ve taught us how to do sound editing. They’ve provided the equipment for free,” Osbourn said.

The tips and tools have helped the two men start their podcast.

They’ve learned everything behind the scenes to comfortably focus on sharing their stories on the microphone.

It is a bucket list dream for Baute, a 94-year-old military veteran whose service dates back to 1948.

The man who has served with every major U.S. military branch certainly lends to having plenty of stories to share.

Ultimately, Baute hopes his voice and perspective will entice his fellow veterans to open up about their lives.

“There’s such a sense of loneliness for most of them because they don’t have any mobility anymore,” Baute said.

“I was trying to help them with all the critical issues they have with loneliness. I dreamed that was a way to connect.”

Building this connection is a product of the resources and access provided by Lexington Public Library.

Bryan Klausing oversees the Northside Digital Studio as a supervisor and fellow creative trying to help people pursue their passion.

“This particular space is for content creators working on digital media projects. Anything ranging from graphic design to producing music to YouTube content creators,” Klausing said.

“We guide people through the process of putting together creative projects.”

Osbourn and Baute are among several creators that utilize the digital studio.

Their show, Grace, Grit, and Hope, is billed as inspirational storytelling.

The duo sits down with folks at home, hearing everything from tales of perseverance through incredible feats to overcoming adversity to achieve goals and dreams.

Stories will hopefully motivate others to share their journeys and accept the good and bad they’ve experienced.

“We’re big believers in the power of story and hope that we can encourage people to value, listen to, and share their own story with their own family and friends,” Osbourn said.

“If we can do that, we feel like we have accomplished something important.”

“Every story is unique. It’s where we find our uniqueness, and our beauty, and our strength. It’s right in here, and that’s what we’re helping people discover,” Baute said.

Words like that have brought a sense of pride to Klausing, seeing people so passionate and grateful for the resources he and the library have provided.

“As a creative, I think we all hear that voice within us that’s kind of pushing us into doing different projects or different things. Part of the creative process is listening to that voice and following through,” Klausing said.

Grace, Grit, and Hope can be listened to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

