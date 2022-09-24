A different kind of senior prom

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.

We aren't talking about high school seniors.

"I haven't been dressed up like this since I can't remember when," said Dale Lawrenz, who remembers going to prom in high school.

"I wore my Navy uniform to the prom," he added.

Friday night was a first, though, for Susie Ballard.

"I've never been to a prom," she said. "So I don't really know what to expect."

At Dominion Senior Living in Richmond, these residents have the perfect date in mind.

"I don't know him that well," Ballard said. "He's just the most handsome man here that's why I fell for him."

"She's as pretty as a flower," Lawrenz said.

Lawrenz was Ballard's first-ever prom date.

"Susie is such a pretty lady," said Lawrenz. "I'm excited to go to the prom with her. I'm glad she accepted my asking."

The two danced the night away and enjoyed each other's company.

"One great lady," Lawrenz said.

"One great man," Ballard said.

All you have to do is look at the twinkle in their eyes to see how much this night meant to both.

Members of the community helped donate dresses for the special occasion.