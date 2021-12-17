'A nice warm feeling': Light show in Richmond spreads Christmas cheer

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Savannah Drive in Richmond has a certain glow to it around this time of year. That’s because Tim Hutson, a former sound designer and now light show enthusiast, built and programmed a holiday light show from scratch. The show consists of five songs and lasts nineteen minutes and four seconds in its entirety. It is free for all to watch.

LEX 18

Hutson says with building the props and programming the control boxes, the show took him hundreds of hours to put together. He says the show is still expanding. This year he added another row of synchronized Christmas trees and hopes to reveal another addition soon. He says while it’s a labor of love, the reaction of others makes it worthwhile.

LEX 18

“I really enjoy the thrill that people get out it,” says Hutson, “They always go away happy. It gives you a nice warm feeling that hopefully you’ve done some good.”

LEX 18

In addition to the light show, canned food donations are also being accepted to benefit the Grace Now Food Pantry.

LEX 18

For more information on the Hutson Family Light Show visit their Facebook page. The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night until New Year.