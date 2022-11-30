A reason to shop: Helping the homeless community through holiday gifts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Maybe you have started your holiday shopping, or maybe you're waiting a little bit.

This weekend, there's an opportunity to shop local for handmade wooden items. All of your money goes right back into helping people get back on their feet in our community.

"When you hear somebody's story, it makes them a real person," said Glenn Moore, a volunteer at Iron Bridge Woodshop.

"There are usually six or eight of us in here working at one time," said Robert Littrell, one of the founders of the non-profit Iron Bridge Woodshop.

The woodshop helps create opportunities for members of the homeless community to get back on their feet. They'll also help provide necessities, such as a bus pass or a shower.

"It's about the relationships," Littrell said. "That's what it's all about."

It's those relationships, not the tools or the wood, that have made Christmas miracles.

"We really depend on, especially our Christmas sales, to get us through the year," said Leslie Littrell.

The sales are pieces of Kentucky that come from their hearts, to your family or friends.

"We've had a few individuals, like Charlie, who have gotten off the street, they've got into steady housing," said Robert.

"Charlie is a success story," said Moore.

"Well, I was homeless at one time," said Charles Johnson.

Johnson says he was homeless for about 15 or 20 years. He says he lived in a tent near railroad tracks in Lexington.

"Oh, I've changed a lot," he said. "Robert here helped me get an apartment."

Proceeds from the Christmas sale go to help people in the homeless community make strides toward a better life.

Their Christmas sale is this upcoming Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at their location 941 National Ave. in Lexington. You can also check out their Etsy shop by clicking here.