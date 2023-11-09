A recipe for success is cooking up at Tates Creek High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some of you may have taken home economics.

Some students at Tates Creek High School are taking advantage of a culinary class of sorts.

"This is my second year teaching here so second year that this is a thing," said Kayla McGlone.

This isn't home economics or cooking class. This -- is Creek Catering.

"I think we are the biggest pathway," McGlone said. "There's a lot of interest in this."

Students create the menu, help with the prep, learn the cooking and follow the recipes. They figure out how much a plate costs and even do the deliveries to the teacher's classrooms.

"So this is a way for them to get real job-based experience while they're still in high school," McGlone said.

She says students have begun to gain experience in the food and beverage industry and this program has helped them in the interview process.