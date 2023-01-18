Watch Now
'A trio of tripods:' Lexington Humane Society in search of foster homes for tripod dogs

Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 18, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three dogs recently arrived at Lexington Humane Society, each with such a severe broken leg that amputation was the best option. Now, each dog is undergoing recovering until they can be adopted (separately, of course).

The shelter is hoping to find foster homes for each of the dogs until they've recovered enough to go up for adoption.

Keith is a 2-year-old Border Collie mix, Zach is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix, and Eugene is a 2-year-old Husky mix.

Learn more or sign up to become a foster parent: lexingtonhumanesociety.org/foster-care

