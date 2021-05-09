"ACEing Autism" with tennis clinics for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington program is using the sport of tennis to help transform the lives of kids with autism.

ACEing Autism is a national organization, and the first Kentucky chapter was founded just last fall.

The goal is to help children with autism spectrum disorder find friends and fitness through affordable access to tennis.

Volunteers are currently in the middle of six weeks of clinics at the Lexington Tennis Club. Program director Heather Richardson says the clinics are all about acceptance, and having fun.

On Sunday, eight kids hit the courts with their coaches to practice their skills.

"Some of the moves are kind of hard, but i've been getting the hang of it," said Jackson, one of the players.

"They're just so much fun. They love to be here and to be move around. And the thing I just love about it is seeing their faces, seeing how happy they are. And seeing the smiles on their parents faces and how happy they are to see their kids having fun," said Richardson.

Right now there are 50 volunteers who help run the clinics. Richardson hopes to expand the program this fall, and be able to coach even more kids.

If you're interested in learning more about ACEing Autism, email lexington@aceingautism.org.

Scholarships are available for families who need them.