FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort couple is officially welcoming two of its newest members to their family.

Blake and Kayla Jackson have adopted 7-year-old Jose and 8-year-old Dalia on Monday. The children lived in foster care for the past few years.

Kayla Jackson

"We have had the honor to be their mommy and daddy for a year and a half and have been BLESSED!" said Kayla.

Congratulations to the Jacksons!