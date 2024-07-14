After years of issues, Anderson Dean Park Pool is now back open

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, the community of Mercer County will be looking to make waves at the Dean Anderson Park pool, which is now back open.

"It's great we can finally see the pool changing; something is happening," said pool manager Karla Curtsinger, who has worked at the pool since it first opened. "Hopefully, they will come out and enjoy the pool. Not everyone has a backyard pool or a boat to go on the lake, so this is a great place for them to come to."

The pool hasn't been open for a full season since 2019. They had to get over hurdles such as the pandemic, structural issues, and poor piping installation.

The park director, Stephen Ransdell, says it feels good to get everything right. Ransdell was hired back in 2022 to help get the pool up and running for good. "There is always in the back of your mind that something else is going to happen," said Ransdell. "We have got to make sure that we are always preparing for what could possibly happen."

Ransdell is grateful to have finished the pool up and running and have the support from the community.

"Everything is working like it should. That's what we are so proud of, and our community has been so patient, and we appreciate it so much. That they stood with us and saw it through with us."

The pool will be open seven days a week for the rest of the year.