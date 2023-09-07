Anderson Co. High School opens in-school boutique

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For all you parents out there, did you ever send a bag of clothes to school with your child on the first day?

You never know when something could happen where they need a change of clothes. Anderson County is giving a new meaning to that, where you don't necessarily have to send that bag to school anymore.

"Whether it be about a barrier that they have at home or something happening at school, we all have needs," said Melissa Murphy, the school psychologist at Anderson County High School.

In what used to be a room full of lockers, has now been transformed into the Bearcat Boutique.

"I want every student to be able to come in here and find something new and exciting to wear," said Elizabeth Swartz, who helped create this boutique.

She credits the community for helping to either donate or even help put it all together.

"I have picked up donations from Chicago, Washington D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee," she said.

From new or gently worn and donated clothes, toiletries, and shoes, this is a place for anyone to come and get whatever they might need. Clothes are washed before being put on the shelves. The boutique is open two days a week and if anyone is interested in donating or finding ways they can help, you can contact Elizabeth here.

Oh — and all of this is completely free to the students at Anderson County High School.

