Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — You know some of the back-to-school routines.

New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.

"You can get a haircut and make you feel like a million bucks," said Moe Shands, at Moe Shands Barber Shop.

You want that fresh haircut to make you feel like royalty. You don't want to start the school year with a bad hair day.

"I'm going, to be honest with you, this is the best job I've ever had in my life," Shands said.

Raised in Nicholasville, life has taken him near and far.

"So I spent 10 years in the Marine Corps," he said. "Once I got out of the service, I came back to Kentucky and actually became a chef. My wife suggested [I] go to barber school. So she went and put the down payment down for me to go to barber school and I've been doing it ever since."

He says he first learned to cut hair when he was 12 years old. That's about the same age as the kids who lined up for a free cut on Monday at his shop in Frankfort.

"Us being able to do this is just giving a little back, just doing our part to help out," he said.

Given rising costs due to inflation and the pandemic, he hopes cutting this cost will help a family just a little bit.

"If we all come together and do our part to help out, this world would be a better place," he added.