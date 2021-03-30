'Bark Sale': Franklin Co. students raise money for humane society

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people are still feeling the aftermath of the historic flooding a few weeks ago. Through tragedy, we've seen Kentuckians come together to help one another.

Through Positively LEX 18, we strive to tell you uplifting stories in your community. Through April 2, a group of third and fourth graders in Franklin County are on a mission to help the Franklin County Humane Society.

The third and fourth grade class at Capital Day School in Frankfort will spend every day this week on their playground, hosting a bake sale for a good cause.

"We were learning about what good citizens are. And when we heard about the flooding at the humane society, we were sad. And we love animals, so we wanted to help. So we set up a lemonade stand, and a bake sale," Jackson, a third grader, said.

When her students shared their idea, teacher Stephanie West says she was touched, but not surprised.

"Kids this age have really charitable hearts and we as adults need to direct them and help them succeed at the kind things that they are going to do," West said.

Ms. West said she created a GoFundMe page for the students' cause for anyone who can't make it to the bake sale. The students originally had a goal of raising $700 but have well surpassed it. The GoFundMe has almost $1,000 and the students sold $200 worth of items on the first day of the 'Bark Sale'.

The students say they are ecstatic the community is supporting them.

"They know what they're buying will help the humane society get back from when it got flooded and relocate their building," Charlie, a fourth grader, said.

The 'Bark Sale' is open to the public on Friday, April 2, from 12-1pm.

"My job as a teacher is to help kids reach their potential either academically or being a good community member. Doing this makes me feel very proud of them and I can't wait to see all of the things they do," West added.