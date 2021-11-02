Benefit for mom facing need for double lung transplant happening in Lexington

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Something as simple as breathing in and out can be a struggle for 34-year-old Lyndsey Allnutt.

"On a good day, my breathing is maybe half of what yours may be," Lyndsey Allnutt said.

As a pre-teen she was diagnosed with Bronchiectasis, a chronic lung disease.

"I've followed pulmonary specialists for as long as I can remember," Lyndsey said. "I struggle. I take more breaths. My body works really hard just to be able to breathe."

She and her husband Brad, married three years, have a busy life with full-time jobs, a dog and three kids, but a recent diagnosis stopped them in their tracks.

"It was right around August 25th," Brad Allnutt said.

Lyndsey's condition has grown more severe and she is now in need of a double lung transplant.

"My first thoughts were my kids, my family, my mom...it's just a lot," Lyndsey said through tears.

Brad added, "I couldn't wrap my head around it for a couple days, but then it was just knowing her, knowing the type of person she is, she's as stubborn as they get, so if anybody's going to beat it and be strong enough to get through all this it's her."

In their confusion and stress, the Allnuts have needed help, but they have found there are few foundations that are able to assist with Lyndsey's exact situation. So, they created their own foundation, fittingly called One Breath At A Time.

"I know she'll fight it; I know we'll get there, so now what else can we do," Brad said.

It is their belief that no one should have to face such monumental times alone.

Lyndsey said, "It helps relieve the financial burden and helps give them a little bit of peace of mind...where our minds were just all over the place."

So, as Lyndsey undergoes more testing and waits for a transplant, they pray. They pray for themselves and for others in their position, and do what they can to help, one breath at a time.

The Life for Lyndsey Benefit is this Saturday, November 6 from 5-11 p.m. at the Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington.There will be live bands, a silent auction, a food truck and more. All money raised will go directly to the foundation.

One Breath At A Time is a 501c3 and raises money to help cover out of pocket deductibles, medications, travel, and loss of income. For more information visit www.theobaatfoundation.com.