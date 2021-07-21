'Best news ever': Woodford County helping K-5 families with free school supplies

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Believe it or not, we are around the corner from the start of school.

After a challenging year and a half navigating in-person and remote learning, Woodford County Schools are trying to ease the stress of back-to-school supplies shopping.

Brittany Washington from Versailles already started to think about the cost of school supplies.

"It was a huge headache that was a relief for us," she told LEX 18.

Washington has five kids — three in kindergarten through fifth grade. This year, Woodford County Schools are able to offer free supplies, like pencils, glue sticks, and crayons to all kids in K-5.

"We're greatly reducing the burden on the parents and the students at that level, through K-5," said Superintendent Danny Adkins. "A lot of those things, as you get into middle school, tapers off and high school, very little supplies are needed."

Adkins says they estimate that each student will get about $25 worth of supplies.

"Any time we can spend money helping out kids whether it's health, safety or just anything educationally, if we spend it on kids then we're spending it the way it's supposed to be spent," Adkins said.

"Just lifted a huge weight off of my shoulders primarily because I'm not employed and my husband is employed, but we still have other things to tackle," Washington said.

Based on the estimated $25 worth of supplies for each child, that could cost Washington about $75 total.

"It was the best news ever and I actually told two of my classmates that I'm in college with right now doing some work, I said guys I have the best news ever and they were super excited," Washington said.

Administrators expect they will be ready to have those supplies for each student by the first day of school.