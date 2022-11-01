'Bigger than basketball': Morehead State welcomes new player

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — We love basketball for the action on the court, but what happens off the court is what really matters.

That's the mentality at Morehead State University, where the men's basketball team has welcomed a new player.

Last week, the team made 8-year-old Liam Webb from Pikeville a member of the Eagles. Liam is currently battling cancer.

"We're going to have Liam's name put on our shooting shirts this year as just a constant reminder that we're trying to play for something bigger than just ourselves," said coach Preston Spradlin.

The team held a press conference where Liam committed to the team.

"We got an opportunity to just see what kind of resiliency and toughness and perseverance that he has going through his struggles right now," Spradlin said.

"It's bigger than basketball," said senior Jake Wolfe. "I think Liam showed us that. Just finding things we can do to help our communities, help our teammates, help those that are close to us."

It's a moment for Liam to cherish with an upcoming season to embrace with new teammates. Spradlin says a major piece of the program is making sure the student athletes become members of the community and make a positive impact.

Spradlin adds that the team plans on building that relationship with Liam throughout the upcoming season by inviting him to games and wearing his name on their shooting shirts.