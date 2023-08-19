Bourbon tours take to the Kentucky River

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've been on a distillery tour, you learn plenty about what it takes to make bourbon.

You also learn quite a bit about the distillery itself. What if these tours somehow managed to bring you on the water?



"We go somewhere new every year," said one visitor from Michigan. "We usually take boat tours."

For a couple of hours, you'll learn about Kentucky's history.

"You know you can trace all that history of our country and where we've been, back to Kentucky," said Nathan Depenbrock, captain of the Bourbon Boat.

LEX 18

States have things they're known for, such as BBQ in Texas, seafood in Maine, and of course, bourbon in Kentucky.

"One of the major reasons is my wife and I both are bourbon fans," said a visitor from Texas.

The experience goes beyond the distillery or the bourbon itself. It includes the history of the river and for two hours, you can even make a new friend.

"We think back to the day we got around by rivers," Depenbrock said. "A lot of things were made because of our rivers and it's just neat to be able to get out on them and teach people about this wonderful history we have here."

