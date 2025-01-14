Camp Hero helps first responders by offering free rides during winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last week's winter weather made navigating the roads difficult for many drivers. A volunteer-based nonprofit called "Camp Hero" provided a solution for first responders and other medical personnel by offering free rides to and from work.

"As soon as I saw the forecast, up to a week before this, I already knew this was something I was going to have to plan for," Rocco Besednjak, the founder of Camp Hero, said. "I was able to get two to four vehicles out."

Besednjak quickly learned that the need for assistance was great.

"As soon as the snow started coming down, my phone was blowing up. I mean, every 30-45 seconds, my phone was ringing," he said.

As ice and snow piled up in Lexington, more people became stranded without a way to get to work.

"It's really hard for them to get in and out of work, and a lot of them don't have the means to do that," Besednjak said.

He made new friends and introduced Camp Hero to new neighborhoods. However, giving rides from Sunday through Tuesday night took its toll on him.

"It was fun all the way around until it got to a point where I was so worn out, I had to stop for a while," he said.

Camp Hero provided around 160 free rides to medical professionals so that they could get to work safely.

"If you see an opportunity to help someone and you have the means to do it, just help them," Besednjak said. "You don't know how much just giving someone a ride to work can impact their life. If they're relying on that money for that day's paycheck to pay their bills, you've pretty much paid their bills."

Besednjak added that Camp Hero will continue monitoring the weather and be ready to provide rides for even more people if another winter storm hits Lexington.