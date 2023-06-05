Watch Now
CommunityPositively LEX 18

Actions

Cancer survivors share their stories at UK's 'Expressions of Courage' event

Poster image - 2023-06-05T083646.392.jpg
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 08:43:21-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday marked a special occasion for some cancer survivors in Lexington.

UK Health Care's Markey Cancer Center hosted a celebration of survivorship. It was held at the Longship Club at Kroger Field, and the theme of the event was "Expressions of Courage."

The day included a guest speaker, comedian and cancer survivor Debra Faulk, as well as various vendors and panels.

One woman who attended is now celebrating 13 years since her thyroid cancer diagnosis, and beating it with treatment she received at Markey Cancer Center.

"Never give up. Find your people. You can't do it by yourself," said Jessica Jaramillo. "There's no way I could have done any of this by myself. Ever."

10 years ago, UK's Markey Cancer Center earned a designation from the National Cancer Institute, which established Markey as one of the top cancer research centers in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth