Cancer survivors share their stories at UK's 'Expressions of Courage' event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday marked a special occasion for some cancer survivors in Lexington.

UK Health Care's Markey Cancer Center hosted a celebration of survivorship. It was held at the Longship Club at Kroger Field, and the theme of the event was "Expressions of Courage."

The day included a guest speaker, comedian and cancer survivor Debra Faulk, as well as various vendors and panels.

One woman who attended is now celebrating 13 years since her thyroid cancer diagnosis, and beating it with treatment she received at Markey Cancer Center.

"Never give up. Find your people. You can't do it by yourself," said Jessica Jaramillo. "There's no way I could have done any of this by myself. Ever."

10 years ago, UK's Markey Cancer Center earned a designation from the National Cancer Institute, which established Markey as one of the top cancer research centers in the U.S.