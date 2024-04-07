Capturing confidence on camera for people with disabilities

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Everyone deserves their moment in the spotlight.

A chance to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

That's exactly what happened at Lord's Legacy Life Ministries in Nicholasville on Friday.

"We received a request from Let Your Soul Shine Photography to do spring photographs for our participants at Lord’s Legacy and we elevated their request by bringing farm animals," Heather Goodwill said.

Nothing like a goat and a chicken to really help pull a photo shoot together.

Patrons enjoyed getting into the picture day spirit, trying on different clothes and costumers to pair with their animal friends.

It puts a smile on everyone's face including the folks behind the camera.

We’re an inclusive photography business dedicated to photographing adults and children with disabilities. So we travel around to day programs, events, school pictures, sporting events, proms, dances," Molly DeVane said.

"We’re there to show them their soul.”

Let Your Soul Shine Photography started about a year ago to share this kindness.

Like Lord's Legacy has been since 2008, Let Your Soul Shine wants to give a boost to people who are often marginalized in every day society.

“Showing them they can go out in the world. They don’t need to be scared. They don’t need to be nervous about being judged and they’re capable," DeVane said.

“I feel as though this group is often marginalized and just in the fringes of our society. They don’t get the opportunities that other people get to really thrive feel integrated," Goodwill said.

“It’s just so encouraging to see other people operating in that same mindset. It really means a lot to us and our participants to have this opportunity."