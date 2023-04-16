Carla Preston's journey to visit every Kentucky county

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horse racing, bourbon distilleries, open landscapes of nature.

The Bluegrass State has a lot to offer and explore.

Carla Preston knows it first hand as a Kentuckian.

“I really enjoy nature and I like seeing the different types of plant life that we have here in the state," Preston said.

Preston lives in Larue County, spending more than 20 years as a middle school teacher.

Through her time as an educator, the urge grew to learn more about the place she calls home.

“I started with wanting to visit all 50 states. I’ve got 26 of those down right now. Then I thought ‘ya know what. I don’t really know my own state very well,'" Preston said.

A single thought that set off a massive mission.

Visit every county in the state of Kentucky.

120 stops trying to do something unique at everyone.

Preston visited Fayette County (stop #6) this past week, spending time at The Arboretum in Lexington before heading off to Talon Winery.

Each experience being documented in her photo journal so she can hold onto these memories long after they leave her mind.

“I know that several years from now, my memory may lapse a little bit. I just want to make sure that I could remember my travels," Preston said.

"If I’m going to take all the effort to go across the state, I would like to have some memories. Having the visual memories and journaling as I go will be a good set of memory books I have for my experience and I can show other people.”

Preston hopes to be able to pick up the pace of her adventure in a couple years after she retires from teaching.