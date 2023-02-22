Carroll County high schooler grows lettuce in hydroponic greenhouse for cafeteria

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It is still a little early in the year for outdoor gardening but a Carroll County High School senior doesn't need the outdoors to grow vegetables. In fact, he doesn't even need soil.

In front of Carroll County High School, there's a bridge to the future. In the back, a greenhouse has turned into Peyton Murray's classroom.

"Hydroponic table, we just don't use soil," said Murray.

No soil but for three hours a day, the future beams brighter than the sun.

"Peyton has a work ethic and a self drive that I don't think we see a lot of in students anymore," said Mackenzie Wright, Murray's agriculture teacher.

Wright and Murray began working together last year, which was Murray's first year since moving from West Virginia.

"I definitely think it tastes better than what you get in the store. Obviously going to be fresher," said Murray.

"Peyton is easily one of the most employable people that I feel like I've had the blessing to be a part of his life," said Wright.

It's the local employers, whose grants make this greenhouse flourish.

"Like this is a lot closer to work I think than it would be a classroom setting," said Murray.