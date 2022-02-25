Celebrating 102 years with kindness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many of us might agree we need to hear about a little more kindness this week.

A birthday celebration is so much more for 102-year-old Thomas Dade from Lexington. He and his friends have a tradition of meeting twice a week for breakfast at the Chick-fil-A on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road.

Dade says this has been something they've been doing for about a decade.

"I don't have any secrets," Dade said. "I try to treat everyone right. Love your brother, supposed to love your brother!"

"Think I've done something right," he said about living to 102 years old. "Otherwise, they wouldn't want to hang around me, you know?"

Throughout his life, Dade says he is proud of what he has done.

"Mostly, I've been proud of the work I've done at the church," he said. "That was my biggest thing."

Dade gives back to his church. There were times his wife wanted him to help with work around the house, but he just kept on giving. He served for two years in World War II in New Zealand.

"They drafted me," he said. "I didn't go volunteer."

His friends say they value their friendship with Dade.

"When I met him, it just lifted me up and made me think about my dad all over again," said George A. Alexander, who fought back tears. "And I love this man just like he was my dad."

Alexander says he and Dade share a passion for spreading kindness.

"We all would be better off and the world would be a lot better place to live if we loved and cared for each other," he said.

"It's overwhelming really," Dade said while also fighting back tears. "Makes you feel good about yourself that you've done something right."