'Celebrating two art forms': Centre College student combines music with glass blowing

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Art comes in endless forms, whether it's something you see, hear, or touch. One Centre College student is melding her lifelong passion with a newfound love.

The art of glass blowing is delicate and temperamental.

"Just trying to get it pretty symmetrical and round and making sure the bubble doesn't expand to much right off the bat."

It takes a steady hand, which Piper Madison developed in her final year at Centre College.

"The long story short is my dad went to Centre. He wanted me to come to Centre and he told me I couldn't graduate without doing glass blowing because when he did it, it changed his life," said Madison.

Like father, like daughter, Madison is hooked, consumed by a new way to create.

"It's just the feeling that I get when I'm molding the glass I think it's amazing that I'm able to manipulate it with the tools and make something beautiful out of nothing," said Madison.

As much fun as glass blowing is, Madison hasn't lost sight of her true passion.

"I came to Centre knowing exactly what I wanted to do and that's be a music artist," said Madison. "I fell in love with song writing when I was 12 and I just couldn't see myself doing anything else with my career."

Madison decided to give everyone a show as she finishes college, combining loves old and new.

"I just came up with this idea for a big senior sendoff performance that combines these two art forms. I reached out to Brook Forest White Jr," said Madison.

"Piper came to our studio in Louisville. My studio is Flame Run Glass Studio in downtown Louisville. She wanted to do an independent study when I blow glass then she write original music to go with the glass blowing session," said White.

So, as Madison plays, Forest feels the heat. Month of work choreographing glass blowing into a live concert of original music.

"Both of these art forms are special in that things go different when you're actually doing it so you have to be willing to improvise and ready to be flexible. It really is just about being in the present moment and celebrating these two art forms."

