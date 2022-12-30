Central Purrk Cat Cafe in Georgetown reaches goal of 500 adoptions

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lot of us will have new goals going into the new year, and Central Purrk Cat Cafe in Georgetown had a goal to reach by the end of 2022.

"We're hoping everyone will come out and support the cafe and adopt a cat," said Kristen Lowry, a volunteer with the Scott County Humane Society.

The goal in mind is 500 adoptions since the cafe opened two years ago. Entering Friday, the cafe had helped with 498 adoptions.

"This is the last day they're open, til the end of the year because they're closed this weekend," she said.

They'll open in 2023 of course, but they tried to reach the goal before the end.

"If we could do 200 cats or 250 cats, that many adoptions we wouldn't have if the cafe wasn't here," Lowry said.

Humane society volunteers credit the cat cafe for creating an option that helps get cats adopted. While cats are getting adopted, the humane society says there's another need.

"We just need people to adopt dogs," she said. "And we need foster homes for dogs. The shelter yesterday was completely full of dogs when I was there."

As of around noon, the cat cafe told us they had reached the goal of 500 adoptions!