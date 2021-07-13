Check out the Lexington Fire Department's renovated fire safety trailer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department is debuting a new tool to help teach kids what to do in case of an emergency.

A $47,000 renovation of the department’s old education trailer was completed this summer. The majority of the funds for the remodeling were raised through the Fraternal Order of Firefighter’s annual golf scramble and through donations.

The fire safety trailer visited Dixie Magnet Elementary School on Tuesday where students became among the first to see the new trailer.

“It looked really cool,” said fifth-grader Brayden Taylor. “I learned that whenever you’re on a high story and you can’t get out the window, you should put a sheet on the window to let the firefighters know where you are.”

The fire safety trailer was originally purchased in 2004.

In 2020, when all educational programs were put on pause, the fire department decided it was time to upgrade the 15-year-old trailer.

“There were TVs and closed-circuit cameras and we never used those. The blinds would shake like it was a severe storm. We never used that,” said Lexington firefighter Todd Houston. “I think it’s money well spent and hopefully this will last another 15 or 16 years.”

The inside of the trailer was completely gutted, according to Houston.

The space was expanded to allow up to 30 students inside for a demonstration. The walls are covered in new artwork and fire safety tips.

The updates also include a working fire alarm and smoke demonstration.

The presenter will turn on a smoke machine to fill the room. Students will then use their fire escape plan to make their way out.

"It's important for all ages. They get to go home and they get to tell their parents what they learned and hopefully that generates conversation about smoke alarms and things like that,” Houston said.

The fire safety trailer will be visiting schools all across Lexington throughout the year. To schedule a visit, call 859-231-5662.

