CHI Saint Joseph Health inspires creativity with 'Chalk It Up to Humankindness' campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of friends are channeling their artistic skills to try to spread love throughout the community.

As part of CHI Saint Joseph Health's "Chalk It Up to Humankindness" initiative, several people gathered around their friend April's house Sunday to decorate her driveway.

April was diagnosed with breast cancer 7.5 years ago and is still undergoing treatment. Her friends say April is one of the most genuine people they've met and that she has always been interested in all things art and nature.

CHI Saint Joseph Health's friendly art campaign began internally as a way for employees and their families to share images and words of kindness, especially during a time of significant stress with the ongoing pandemic.

But as chalk art became a very popular outlet amidst the pandemic, CHI Saint Joseph Health is inviting members of the community to participate in the initiative.

To enter, participants select a canvas of their choice—such as a sidewalk, driveway, or asphalt surface—to sketch an uplifting message or a comforting image illustrating what “humankindness” means to them.

Participants can then submit their entry to CHI Saint Joseph Health’s Facebook page under the tab titled, “Chalk It Up to Humankindness" or follow this link.

The campaign runs from Sept. 7-Oct. 4 and three winners will be selected each week.