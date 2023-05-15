Clark County rest stop named best maintained in Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The results are in, as far as the cleanest rest stop in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has recognized the employees at the rest area on I-64 eastbound in Clark County for the location's cleanliness and overall service.

"We have a lot of people come in talking about that mosaic map we got up front," said employee Jason Downey. "They love that."

It doesn't matter the day. The rest stop gets busy with regulars in the middle of their day and even people coming in from out of town.

"You never know what kind of people are going to come through, you never know who is going to come through," said employee Stacy Kuisel.

For the fourth time in 23 years, it gets the recognition but it's not just the facility — it's about honoring the people who work to keep it in good shape.

"Sometimes it gets really busy and sometimes it gets really frustrating to try and keep things perfect," said Kuisel.

The rest stop allows people to use the restroom, get a drink, or stretch their legs. It's even a spot for dogs to take a break from being in the car.

"I am so fortunate that this is my fourth time getting to do this," said Trish Roberts, the president and CEO of Community Services Project. "It is fantastic. They are very deserving."

Community Services Project is a non-profit that trains and employs about 400 workers with disabilities in Kentucky. About a third focus on maintaining the Commonwealth's rest areas and welcome centers.

"I get more compliments about this facility than I do any of our others," said Kelly Baker, the chief district engineer for KYTC District 7.

