Community building new home for Lincoln County quadruple amputee

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's an incredible to think about everything Cindy Mullins has been through over the last year.

This time in 2023, she was a mother of two and career nurse just living a normal life.

However, that life quickly got turned upside down in December, after a kidney stone led to her losing both her arms and legs.

“I embrace that this happened to me but on the days that it’s very hard and I’m just upset that I can’t do something so simple or that someone has to take care of me, I’ll cry," Mullins said.

"I have those days where I just wish it wasn’t me.”

When she first talked to LEX 18 after losing her legs, Mullins's story quickly spread across the country, garnering a lot of support.

“Through social media, I’ve gotten to meet so many people like me or people who are willing to help. That just want to give a word of encouragement and it’s really been amazing," Mullins said.

Her resiliency resonated with so many people, including James Crocker.

“It’s just amazing to watch somebody that just lost all four limbs and yet is so positive, so encouraged. She brightened my spirits," Crocker said.

Crocker, who runs HOG Construction out of Florida, wanted to do his part to support the Mullins family as Cindy tries to adjust to her new life.

It led to a mission, a promise.

To build a new, ADA compliant home to accommodate the needs of an amputee.

“Over 35 local contractors have come together and have committed to pouring the slab in August and building this house from the slab up in just 10 days," Crocker said.

"It is such a wonderful feeling to be apart of something this big and this significant in the lives of Cindy and DJ Mullins.”

From her first surgery to now, Mullins has been overwhelmed by how much people have been willing to help her and her family.

While she shies away from accepting the spotlight, she's hopeful her story can help others like her have hope and show the power her faith has had in powering through this incredible turn her life has taken.

“ I keep hearing people say ‘you’re an inspiration, you’re an inspiration.’ It’s hard for me to believe I can be an inspiration to somebody else," Mullins said.

"God made me a disciple through all of this and that’s now my purpose in life. To share my story and tell people about Jesus is what I’m here for now.”

The Mullins's will be moving into their new home by mid-September based on Crocker's timeline.

LEX 18 will keep you updated on the homebuild as things get started in a couple weeks.