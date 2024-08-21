Connecting through creativity at Levee Collective

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Self-expression is important.

Everyone should be comfortable trying something new or stepping into a new environment.

Unfortunately, that's not always the care.

The fear of judgment can deter people from finding a potential passion.

That's ultimately what led to the creation of the Levee Collective in Lexington.

“What we’re envisioning is this space for people to become their best selves. A place for people to find respite from their everyday lives, co-founder Tosha Sun said.

After connecting during the pandemic, Tosha Sun and Monet Proctor used their new friendship to make this vision a reality.

“For me this really started back in 2019-2020 with the birth of my son and thinking what I wanted to do with my life," Proctor said.

"That’s where my dreaming started for a space where I could create art with other women and be supported in that. Whenever I met Tosha , we just kind of took off with it.”

The collaboration finally led to brick and mortar in March 2024, ending up in a studio on North Limestone.

A sanctuary of sorts for yoga classes, writing and art workshops, a wide array of events to foster mindfulness and openness.

Though the business is still in its early stages, people who attend these sessions are already taking to the concept of igniting creativity.

“About a month ago, I came here to check it out for myself. I loved what I saw and what I felt so I’m a member now," Taryn Henning said.

“I think people create these pockets of spaces really in our own homes with our own communities. This is the same kind of feeling you’d get with your group of friends you invite over for a potluck or whatever. It’s just a space like home for that.”

That's the response Sun and Proctor hope for.

As two minority women, they emphasize the importance of cultural representation in their events.

An all encompassing space to hopefully unify people rather than cause strain.

“We’re capable of creating the world that we want to be a part of. Holding this physically space is allowing us and allowing others to begin to realize some of their dreams because this space is accessible for them," Sun said.

“I don’t have any ownership in this. It’s by our community, for our community. During this time more than ever, we need creative solutions. We need to be inspired," Proctor said.

"The more that we can create. The more natural and organic it becomes as a part of our lives. That's something I think we can do well to remember because we're all artists.

If you want to learn more about Levee Collective or attend one of their events, click here.